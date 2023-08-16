A throw-in from defender Zuko Mdunyelwa was spectacularly converted by midfielder Goodman Mosele in the 65th minute to level the game. Mosele, the man of the match, is on loan to United from Pirates.
Mosele strike sees Chippa United hold Orlando Pirates in Gqeberha
Image: Richard Huggard/Gallo Images
Fresh from their 5-0 victory in the MTN8 quarterfinals against Sekhukhune United at the weekend, Orlando Pirates failed to get a winning run under way as they were held to a 1-1 DStv Premiership draw by Chippa United on Tuesday night.
Jose Rivero’s men were on a high after an impressive off-season build-up to their 2023-24 campaign. They started the season with 1-0 Premiership defeat away against Stellenbosch FC then went on a goal spree with their 4-2 home league win against Royal AM and 5-0 home cup thrashing of Sekhukhune.
But they could not maintain that momentum against a fired up Chippa, who gave as good as they got on their home turf in Gqeberha.
A shot from midfielder Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo early in the game forced a save from United’s imposingly big Nigerian goalkeeper Stanley Nwabili.
The Chilli Boys were not to be outdone as they looked threatening though a final pass eluded their frontman and former Bucs player Augustine Mulenga.
Thabiso Lebitso made threatening runs and registered United’s only shot on target in the first half.
Pirates' breakthrough came in the 23rd minute after an impressive combination from 18-year-old winger Relebohile Mofokeng and Monnapule Saleng. Defender Bandile Shandu converted the cross from Mofokeng to put Bucs ahead and give the right wingback a second goal this season.
Amid a tough midfield battle between the two sides Ndlondlo got cautioned for handing the ball. Tough tackling from Bucs characterised their first half play but there were no further cautions, much to Chippa’s dismay.
United did manage to get through the Bucs' defence but quick-thinking from captain Thapelo Xoki foiled Mulenga’s effort.
Three attacking changes for Chippa in the second half yielded a good return.
A throw-in from defender Zuko Mdunyelwa was spectacularly converted by midfielder Goodman Mosele in the 65th minute to level the game. Mosele, the man of the match, is on loan to United from Pirates.
Striker Zakhele Lepasa, who scored a hat-trick in the previous game for Bucs, had a quiet evening, only registering his first shot of two on target in the 78th minute.
Chippa could have sealed the game in the 99th minute after they were awarded a free kick on the edge of Pirates' box, but midfielder Ronaldo Maarman failed to convert.
The draw eases the pressure on United coach Morgan Mammila. This is Mammila’s second stint this year as coach after his sacking last campaign, retirement from coaching and subsequent reappointment to lead the team from Gqeberha.
Mammila lamented their chances, saying they should have scored three goals.
“Don’t undermine Chippa United, we are a grade A team this season,” he told SuperSport TV after the game.
Chippa face Mamelodi Sundown’s in their next game, a fixture Mammila said doesn’t faze him.
“I don’t care who you are, [on the field] we are equal,” he said.
