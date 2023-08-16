Kaizer Chiefs show misfiring striker Bimenyimana the door

Bimenyimana featured in 21 matches in all competitions for Chiefs in 2022-23, with 17 of those starts and four substitutions. He found the back of the net eight times, though sive of those were from penalties.

Ntseki will pin his goalscoring hopes on the likes of Ashley Du Preez, Ranga Chivaviro and Christian Saile in 2023-24 as Chiefs continue their mission of wining a first trophy in eight years.

Amakhosi have won one and drawn the other of their opening two DStv Premiership matches. After beating Cape Town City away in their MTN8 quarterfinal on Saturday Chiefs return to league action against TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium on Sunday (3pm).