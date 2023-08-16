Goodman is good enough, says Chippa coach Mammila

Chippa United coach Morgan Mammila said there is more to come from Orlando Pirates loanee Goodman Mosele this season.
The 23-year-old midfielder received his second man-of-the-match award after Chippa played to a 1-1 draw against Orlando Pirates in a DStv Premiership fixture at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Tuesday night.
Mosele joined Pirates from Baroka in July 2021, making 46 appearances for the club.
He featured in 15 games under Jose Riveiro but had not made an appearance since February 2023.
He was then loaned to Chippa ahead of the new season.
Bandile Shandu opened the scoring in the first half, sliding the ball home from a swift cross.
But a superb goal from Mosele, who swivelled and blasted home a strong diagonal shot, denied Pirates taking home all three points.
“To be honest, I showed Mosele the Baroka vs Pirates game when I was still there and we beat Pirates through penalties in the Telkom Cup,” Mammila said.
“I showed him how cool he was. I said you have done well at Pirates, you even got a call-up to the national team.
“Not playing for Pirates doesn't mean you are not good enough. The only thing I am going to ask you is don't show Pirates, show the country that you are a better player.
“He agreed and cool-headedly he said ‘Morgan thanks, you have been there for me, you are my father and I am going to thank you, I am going to reward you with a good game,’ and that is what he gave.”
Mammila applauded his troops for giving the Buccaneers a run for their money in the second half.
Tension was high at the end of the first half and Mammila headed for the dressing room before the referee blew his whistle for halftime.
After a pep talk from the coach at halftime, Chilli Boys came out fired up in the second half.
“Credit to all of the players because we planned for Pirates.
“They are an energetic team offensive wise I have two madalas (oldies) there, the only thing to do was to give them space wide so that they can go wide, they must not come and penetrate us inside.
“So, I gave them that, they could not break us, let's be honest. We created so many chances far much better than Orlando Pirates, we are a grade-A team that's not a joke, and it's not a fluke.
“We are not here to give teams an easy ride, we are going to be a difficult team for the rest of the season to play against.”
An annoyed Pirates coach Jose Riveiro said: “It was an ugly game with a lot of interruptions, with so much emotion but with not so much football.
“So, 1-1, one point for each, they celebrate and we don't and we move to the next one,” Riveiro said.
