WATCH | Banyana stars Kgatlana, Magaia, Matlou arrive at OR Tambo

Three Banyana Banyana players — scoring stars Hildah Magaia and Thembi Kgatlana, and defensive stalwart Noko Matlou — arrived home from the 2023 Women’s World Cup at OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday evening.

Banyana became the pride of South Africans as the first senior national side from the country to reach the World Cup knockout stages, progressing as the lowest-ranked team from group G and winning the hearts of supporters in New Zealand and Australia for their brave displays.