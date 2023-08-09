Gcogco eager to race on international soil
Gqeberha trail runner ready to tackle the Ultra Trail du Mont Blanc
Taking in his surroundings and executing a good race will be high on the to-do list of Gqeberha trail runner Mvuyisi Gcogco when he tackles the Ultra Trail du Mont Blanc later this month.
Billed as the ultimate challenge for middle-distance trail runners over various courses, Gcogco will take on the 55km distance with 3,425m of positive elevation gain starting in Orsières, located in the south-western part of the canton of Valais in the Val d'Entremont, Switzerland on August 31 before winding its way through the mountains before coming to a close in Chamonix, France...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.