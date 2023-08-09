Chippa United scored their second point of the DStv Premiership season after yet another goalless draw, this time against TS Galaxy at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Wednesday evening.
The result comes after the Chilli Boys' 0-0 stalemate against Kaizer Chiefs in their season opener on Sunday.
Coach Morgan Mammila's troops ticked all the boxes on the night in terms of general play but the missing link was once again in front.
Chippa had nothing to show for all their effort as they failed to convert their chances on goal.
The visitors also displayed a will and enthusiasm to score on the night but they too struggled to hit the back of the net.
Chippa United play to another goalless draw
Image: Richard Huggard/Gallo Images
