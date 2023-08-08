×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Chippa must win more home games this season

Premium
08 August 2023
Vuyokazi Nkanjeni
Soccer reporter

Chippa United will look to improve their shaky home record as the new DStv Premiership season rolls into Nelson Mandela Bay on Wednesday.

The Gqeberha side have two back-to-back home fixtures lined up at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium this week starting with TS Galaxy on Wednesday (7.30pm)..

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

'A soldier dies in war' Officer killed during taxi strike was 'hero of the city'
SPOTLIGHT | Meg back for another bite; 'Sarafina' gets a digitally remastered ...

Latest