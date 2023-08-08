Chippa must win more home games this season
Chippa United will look to improve their shaky home record as the new DStv Premiership season rolls into Nelson Mandela Bay on Wednesday.
The Gqeberha side have two back-to-back home fixtures lined up at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium this week starting with TS Galaxy on Wednesday (7.30pm)..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.