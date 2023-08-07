If the Venezuela international was not helping his team clear danger, Castillo was providing probing passes to the attackers. His deft first touch and wide range of passes certainly makes him look like the best foreigner Chiefs have signed in recent years.
Glimpses of Ntseki's Kaizer Chiefs to come in draw against Chippa
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
There was a glimpse of what may become of Kaizer Chiefs under new coach Molefi Ntseki when they were held to a 0-0 draw by Chippa United in their opening 2023-24 DStv Premiership clash at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Sunday.
A lot more sharpness, especially upfront, will be required if Chiefs are to trouble champions Mamelodi Sundowns in their next league assignment at the Loftus Stadium on Wednesday.
A contingent of Sundowns' technical staff, led by head coach Rulani Mokwena, watched the match from the stands and would have picked up a few things they can use to prevail over a side they beat 4-0 in the corresponding fixture early last season.
Ntseki started with four of Chiefs’ new signings including Thatayaone Ditlhokwe and Given Msimango in central defence. Striker Ranga Chivaviro gave a lukewarm 70 minutes finally appearing in a Chiefs jersey — the No.7 made famous by Chiefs’ record top goal scorer of all time Marks Maponyane.
It was, however, Adson Castillo who was hugely impressive in the heart of the midfield where he played alongside Yusuf Maart and Nkosingiphile Ngcobo. Castillo wowed more than the 20,000 Chiefs fans that filled the better part of the stadium.
If the Venezuela international was not helping his team clear danger, Castillo was providing probing passes to the attackers. His deft first touch and wide range of passes certainly makes him look like the best foreigner Chiefs have signed in recent years.
Msimango and Ditlohokwe also complemented each other well in defence, but in all honesty Chippa never posed much danger, with strikers Menzi Ndwandwe and Augustine Mulenga seeing little of the ball in both halves.
With all Chiefs' new ammunition Ntseki's team also lacked the killer instinct that could have helped them grab full spoils.
There were still two slots on Chiefs' bench for new players Mduduzi Mdantsane and Tebogo Potsane, who came on for Ngcobo and Chivaviro after 70 minutes. Pule Mmodi, the attacker Amakhosi signed from Lamontville Golden Arrows, missed the match as he was mourning the death of his mother last week.
Chippa had a few moments where they tried to catch Chiefs on the break with loanee from Orlando Pirates Goodman Mosele instrumental in initiating a few of Morgan Mammila's team's attacks. Overall, though, this match never lived up to its billing, with many players perhaps yet to get the rhythm of the game after a two-month layoff.
While it was Chivaviro and Christian Saile who were expected to lead Chiefs' attack, Mduduzi Shabalala, playing out wide on the right, had most of the chances and could have given Amakhosi the lead as early as the first half if he was more composed in taking his shots.
A better performance against Sundowns on Wednesday will give Chiefs fans much hope of doing well in their MTN8 quarterfinal match against Cape Town City in Cape Town on Sunday.
