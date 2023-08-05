Banyana Banyana must seize the moment, says goalkeeper Kaylin Swart
SA team’s spirits are high after making history by reaching World Cup playoff round
It is important that Banyana Banyana maintain the momentum they gained in the win against Italy when they face the Netherlands in a blockbuster Women’s World Cup knockout fixture this weekend, says Kaylin Swart.
Having been based in New Zealand’s capital, Wellington, Banyana moved to Sydney in Australia on Thursday where they’ll face the Netherlands in the round of 16 on Sunday (4am SA time)...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.