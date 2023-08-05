×

Soccer

Banyana Banyana must seize the moment, says goalkeeper Kaylin Swart

SA team’s spirits are high after making history by reaching World Cup playoff round

Premium
05 August 2023
Vuyokazi Nkanjeni
Soccer reporter

It is important that Banyana Banyana maintain the momentum they gained in the win against Italy when they face the Netherlands in a blockbuster Women’s World Cup knockout fixture this weekend, says Kaylin Swart.

Having been based in New Zealand’s capital, Wellington, Banyana moved to Sydney in Australia on Thursday where they’ll face the Netherlands in the round of 16 on Sunday (4am SA time)...

Latest