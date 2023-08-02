Against all odds, women’s national soccer team Banyana Banyana gave their all to fly the South African flag high and make their country rise in joy when they beat Italy to advance to the World Cup last 16.
Banyana Banyana won 3-2 in a nerve-racking game at New Zealand's Wellington Regional Stadium on Wednesday.
Their win marked a strong comeback after they lost their first game against Sweden and drew against Argentina. The team desperately needed to win to avoid travelling home early in the competition.
Days before leaving for the World Cup, their troubles with the South African Football Association (Safa) were laid bare.
Banyana Banyana players expressed unhappiness at playing their World Cup send-off match against Botswana in July at the Tsakane Stadium in Brakpan, Ekurhuleni.
They wanted to play at a venue with better facilities, such as the FNB or Orlando stadiums.
The players were also disgruntled about not being treated with dignity when compared with their male counterparts. This included financial incentives and general treatment of the team.
Despite these challenges, Banyana Banyana have given South Africa something to be proud of.
HERE ARE SOME REACTIONS FROM SOCIAL MEDIA:
We can win the World Cup: South Africans joyous as Banyana win crucial game
Image: Lefty Shivambu
