Magaia ready to step up against Italy
Do-or-die for SA in last group stage match
Banyana Banyana striker Hildah Magaia knows how to perform on the international stage but on Wednesday she faces the biggest challenge of her career as she chases the required goals to see SA into their first Women’s World Cup knockout stage.
The 28-year-old Magaia has always risen to the occasion when needed, famously scoring a brace in the Wafcon final which saw Banyana beat Morocco 2-1 to earn SA their first-ever continental title...
