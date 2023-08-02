×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Magaia ready to step up against Italy

Do-or-die for SA in last group stage match

Premium
02 August 2023
Vuyokazi Nkanjeni
Soccer reporter

Banyana Banyana striker Hildah Magaia knows how to perform on the international stage but on Wednesday she faces the biggest challenge of her career as she chases the required goals to see SA into their first Women’s World Cup knockout stage.

The 28-year-old Magaia has always risen to the occasion when needed, famously scoring a brace in the Wafcon final which saw Banyana beat Morocco 2-1 to earn SA their first-ever continental title...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Controversial speaker says Malema is one of the ‘hottest irons’ in Africa
Parow residents have their say on Norman Simons release into their community

Latest