‘It’s also my reputation on the line’: Ellis defends Banyana selections
Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis has defended her selections that have become contentious talking points at the Women’s World Cup, stressing it’s her neck on the line so she “puts a team out to win”.
Ellis addressed a digital press conference from the team’s base in Wellington on Monday ahead of Banyana’s must-win final group G game against Italy at Wellington Regional Stadium on Wednesday (9am SA time).
Banyana have won admirers for their marked improvement in competitiveness from their only other World Cup in France four years ago, where they lost all three group games. In New Zealand they conceded a last-gasp equaliser to lose 2-1 to third-ranked Sweden and blew a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 against 28th-ranked Argentina.
The 54th-ranked South Africans have punched above their weight and can reach the last 16 if they beat 16th-ranked Italy, who Sweden thrashed 5-0, and the Scandinavians’ form continues with a win or draw against Argentina.
Even with South Africa impressing, there have been questions over goalkeeper Andile Dlamini, a hero of Banyana’s 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations triumph, being sidelined while Kaylin Swart has looked unconvincing between the posts.
With two short centrebacks in Bambanani Mbane and Bongeka Gamede, South Africa battled to defend the tall Swedes’ dangerous corners, riding their luck to only concede from the last one via Amanda Ilestedt’s header in the 90th minute. The manner in which the defence folded to quick goals at the end against Argentina, having done the hard work for their lead, fuelled questions over Ellis’s selections and substitutions.
Ellis was asked why, even if Dlamini did not play for club Mamelodi Sundowns a great deal battling injuries ahead of the tournament, she continues being overlooked if she is fit enough to be in the squad, given the defence seem to trust Swart less. The coach again stressed Swart is being fielded ahead of Dlamini because her distribution is better.
“I’m not sure what that is based on because if we look at Kaylin’s involvement, including [taking] the back-passes, it’s higher than other goalkeepers in the tournament,” the coach said.
“And we specifically selected her for [that aspect] to be able to assist us when we go back and get us on the front foot too.”
Ellis insisted the height challenge in her central defence — with veteran Noko Matlou, who has physical attributes that might have aided the situation, also not being played at the World Cup — has not been an issue.
“I don’t think it was a height problem, I think it was more an organisational problem.
“Sweden scored one of the 13 corners [against South Africa], and they scored three out of seven against Italy, who had more tall players than us.
“The second goal we conceded against Argentina [from a header], that player was only 1.5m tall.”
When a player makes one mistake but has 12 or 15 other good moments, do we replace the player? The margins of error in this tournament are so small and we cannot discount players for every little errorDesiree Ellis
Ellis was asked if, given Banyana have created chances and scored three goals but been let down by conceding four, she will consider defensive or goalkeeping changes against Italy.
“Almost every team at this World Cup has conceded and that included the number one, two and three-ranked teams. What makes us any different?” the coach said.
“We look at each individual game and put out a team that we think can get the result.
“And when a player makes one mistake but has 12 or 15 other good moments, do we replace the player? The margins of error in this tournament are so small and we cannot discount players for every little error.
“Tell me which coach won’t put out a team to win? It’s also my reputation on the line so I put a team out to win.”
Asked what conversations have been had on Banyana’s wasted opportunities in the final third, she said: “We always review everything after training sessions and games. It’s not just about the final third, but the middle third and defence.
“And every player gets their individual clips to review — those are the many conversations we have when we have these video sessions on what we could have done better.”