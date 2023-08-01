‘It’s also my reputation on the line’: Ellis defends Banyana selections

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis has defended her selections that have become contentious talking points at the Women’s World Cup, stressing it’s her neck on the line so she “puts a team out to win”.

Ellis addressed a digital press conference from the team’s base in Wellington on Monday ahead of Banyana’s must-win final group G game against Italy at Wellington Regional Stadium on Wednesday (9am SA time).

Banyana have won admirers for their marked improvement in competitiveness from their only other World Cup in France four years ago, where they lost all three group games. In New Zealand they conceded a last-gasp equaliser to lose 2-1 to third-ranked Sweden and blew a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 against 28th-ranked Argentina.

The 54th-ranked South Africans have punched above their weight and can reach the last 16 if they beat 16th-ranked Italy, who Sweden thrashed 5-0, and the Scandinavians’ form continues with a win or draw against Argentina.