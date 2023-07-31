Saint-Maximin leaves Newcastle to join Saudi side Al-Ahli

French winger Allan Saint-Maximin has left Newcastle United and joined Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli on a three-year deal, both clubs said.
“We pick the best, and he’s one of them,” Al-Ahli posted on messaging platform X, previously known as Twitter.
The clubs did not disclose the transfer fee for the 26-year-old, who joined Newcastle from Ligue 1 side Nice in 2019.
Saint-Maximin, 26, will team up with former Premier League players Roberto Firmino, Edouard Mendy and Riyad Mahrez at Al-Ahli.
Saint-Maximin was left out of Newcastle's preseason tour of the US, with manager Eddie Howe saying the club had to sell a player during this window due to Uefa's Financial Fair Play Regulations.
The Public Investment Fund, which is the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia, owns 75% and 80% of Al-Ahli and Newcastle, respectively.
Saint-Maximin joined a growing list of high-profile names to move to the Middle East, with Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante and Ruben Neves among those following in the footsteps of Cristiano Ronaldo, who moved to Al-Nassr in January.
• Chelsea have agreed a deal to sign France defender Axel Disasi from Ligue 1 side Monaco, British media said.
The 25-year-old is set to move to Stamford Bridge in a deal reportedly worth 45 million pounds ($49.58 million) and will be another option to cover for injured compatriot Wesley Fofana.
Disasi is expected to compete for the centre back position with the likes of Thiago Silva, Trevoh Chalobah and Levi Colwill, while another Frenchman Benoit Badiashile is preparing to return from a hamstring injury early in the season.
Fofana is likely to miss much of the season after anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) reconstruction surgery in July.
Disasi has four caps and was first called up for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, making his France debut in the 1-0 group stage defeat by Tunisia.
Chelsea are looking to revive their fortunes under new manager Mauricio Pochettino after coming 12th in the standings last season — their worst finish since 1994. — Reuters
Saint-Maximin leaves Newcastle to join Saudi side Al-Ahli
Image: Warren Little/Getty Images
French winger Allan Saint-Maximin has left Newcastle United and joined Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli on a three-year deal, both clubs said.
“We pick the best, and he’s one of them,” Al-Ahli posted on messaging platform X, previously known as Twitter.
The clubs did not disclose the transfer fee for the 26-year-old, who joined Newcastle from Ligue 1 side Nice in 2019.
Saint-Maximin, 26, will team up with former Premier League players Roberto Firmino, Edouard Mendy and Riyad Mahrez at Al-Ahli.
Saint-Maximin was left out of Newcastle's preseason tour of the US, with manager Eddie Howe saying the club had to sell a player during this window due to Uefa's Financial Fair Play Regulations.
The Public Investment Fund, which is the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia, owns 75% and 80% of Al-Ahli and Newcastle, respectively.
Saint-Maximin joined a growing list of high-profile names to move to the Middle East, with Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante and Ruben Neves among those following in the footsteps of Cristiano Ronaldo, who moved to Al-Nassr in January.
• Chelsea have agreed a deal to sign France defender Axel Disasi from Ligue 1 side Monaco, British media said.
The 25-year-old is set to move to Stamford Bridge in a deal reportedly worth 45 million pounds ($49.58 million) and will be another option to cover for injured compatriot Wesley Fofana.
Disasi is expected to compete for the centre back position with the likes of Thiago Silva, Trevoh Chalobah and Levi Colwill, while another Frenchman Benoit Badiashile is preparing to return from a hamstring injury early in the season.
Fofana is likely to miss much of the season after anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) reconstruction surgery in July.
Disasi has four caps and was first called up for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, making his France debut in the 1-0 group stage defeat by Tunisia.
Chelsea are looking to revive their fortunes under new manager Mauricio Pochettino after coming 12th in the standings last season — their worst finish since 1994. — Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
Rugby
Rugby
Sport
Sport
Sport