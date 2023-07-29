“The Safa president is not involved in selections and this Twitter account’s claims are defamatory and slanderous,” Safa said.
Safa dismiss social media allegations over Banyana team selection
Image: Weam Mostafa/BackpagePix
The South African Football Association (Safa) has threatened to take action against a Twitter account which it said has “fabricated, false, misleading and malicious information” about president Danny Jordaan.
In a statement, Safa said it has noted a twitter account that has claimed Jordaan was the reason behind Banyana Banyana’s first choice goalkeeper Andile Dlamini not being selected at the Women’s Fifa World Cup under way in New Zealand and Australia.
Dlamini was on the bench for the matches against Sweden and Argentina with Kaylin Swart.
Swart, 28, was heavily criticised for the 2-1 loss to Sweden and 2-2 draw against Argentina.
“The South African Football Association has noted the activities of a Twitter account that claims to be a member of the media but continues to peddle fabricated, false, misleading and malicious information about the association’s president Dr Danny Jordaan and Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis,” Safa said.
“This disgraceful Twitter handle claims that senior Banyana Banyana players had a meeting with Ellis ahead of the Fifa Women’s World Cup Group G match against Argentina on Friday (July 28) and demanded that goalkeeper Andile Dlamini should play ahead of teammate Kaylin Swart.
“This handle further claims that Ellis said she could not play Dlamini as she is being blamed by the Safa president as the initiator of the pay dispute that preceded the team’s departure to the World Cup.
“Nothing could be further from the truth. No such meeting took place and as Ellis herself explained a few days ago, her selections are her prerogative and no one else.
“The Safa president is not involved in selections and this Twitter account’s claims are defamatory and slanderous,” Safa said.
“It is not the first time this fake news account peddles misleading information about the president and the Banyana Banyana coach, and this latest attempt to slander their names will not go unchallenged.
“Safa will not just fold its hands going forward and will also consider its options.”
Banyana will play their last Group G match against Italy at the Wellington Regional Stadium on Wednesday (9am, SA time).
South Africa can still qualify for the knockout stages if they beat the Italians, who were annihilated 5-0 by Sweden on Saturday, and hope that the Swedes win against Argentina.
