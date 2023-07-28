×

Soccer

Pro Skills Academy making dreams come true for young footballers

Spirit shown by U13 and U17 boys in Sweden wins the day

Premium
28 July 2023
Amir Chetty
Sports reporter

The character and camaraderie shown by his players stood out as a highlight when they competed in the Gothia Cup in Sweden, Pro Skills Professional Soccer Academy head coach Marc Manuel said.

Manuel accompanied 23 players from the academy to their first appearance at the internationally renowned youth football competition, which was held from July 16 to 22 in Gothenburg...

