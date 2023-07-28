Blow to Banyana at World Cup as they spurn 2-0 lead against Argentina
Banyana Banyana spurned a two-goal cushion and in so doing lost a superb chance for a first-ever World Cup victory, allowing an Argentina they dominated to fight back to 2-2 in their group G match in Dunedin, New Zealand on Friday.
The South Africans will be bitterly disappointed, and they will know the South African public will too.
Banyana were hailed as brave conceding a last-gasp defeat to third-ranked Sweden in their opener in Wellington on Sunday.
But coach Desiree Ellis and her charges might face some backlash for somehow contriving to snatch a draw from the jaws of a victory in the match played at noon in New Zealand (2am South African time).
Ellis's muddled substitutions — including defender Kholosa Biyana replacing injured midfield captain Refiloe Jane in midfield in the first half, then physical Biyana taken off early in the second over concerns for a red card because she was booked— will raise questions. The removal of the dangerous Thembi Kgatlana in the 83rd, when Banyana were desperate to strike back, was another.
Banyana, having done all the hard work with a stirring display at Dunedin Stadium, panicked on their lead.
They had mostly dominated for 70 minutes, their running and skill earning goals by Linda Motlhalo, assisted by VAR, in the 30th minute and Kgatlana in the 66th.
Again there were questions over goalkeeper Kaylin Swart's authority controlling her penalty area. Banyana's defence had mostly contained the South Americans until two strikes in five minutes left the South Africans reeling.
Sophia Braun pulled one back from range in the 74th and Romina Nunez headed Argentina level in the 79th.
Both teams were seeking their first win at a World Cup. More importantly, defeat would see either knocked out of the tournament. A draw leaves both in a precarious position where calculators might be needed for the permutations as Banyana have to beat Italy and Argentina the same against Sweden on Wednesday (both 9am SA time).
Banyana's brave defeat against Sweden showed their 54th ranking was deceptively low. Argentina, ranked 28th, lost 1-0 to 16th-ranked Italy. A bittersweet silver lining in Dunedin was South Africa earned their first World Cup point, having lost all three group games in their only other finals at France 2019.
Kgatlana's running, as it had against Sweden, troubled Argentina's defence. But she continued to try to do too much in good positions.
Banyana suffered a blow when Jane was clattered down in a rough challenge in the 19th. She was replaced in the 25th by the Biyana.
Jermaine Seoposewe's chip ahead found Kgatlana played onside by centreback Miriam Mayorga to beat offside and run through, two on one, with goalkeeper Vanina Correa, feeding Motlhalo to slot into an open goal. The assistant referee had her flag up but VAR saw the goal allowed by Kiwi referee Anna-Marie Keighley.
Just back from the break Banyana again had an excellent opportunity as Seoposenwe burst down the right and squared to find Kgatlana, who somehow was unable to get a touch to the ball with just Correa to beat.
In the 54th Ellis made a double substitution, Sibulele Holweni and Tiisetso Makhubela replacing Noxolo Cesane and Biyana.
The South Africans, when they put their foot on the ball and ran at Argentina, were generally too much for the South Americans to deal with, such as in the 61st when Kgatlana played to Holweni on the right to shoot into the side netting.
At the other end frustrated Argentina could not break the South Africans down and resorted to shooting from range, as Maria Bonsegundo's drive was held by Swart.
South Africa were rewarded for their probing as Seoposenwe robbed centreback Aldana Cometti on the right and squared to find Kgatlana to bury South Africa's second.
In the 73rd Swart came and missed to substitute Romina Nunez's free-kick from deep, right-back Lebogang Ramalepe having to clear off the line.
With Argentina pressing the South Africans half-cleared, the ball falling to Braun who beat Swart with a swerving strike.
Two substitutes combined for Argentina's second. With the South Africans' defence backpedaling Yamila Rodriguez crossed from the right, Nunez deflecting a header past Swart.