Blow to Banyana at World Cup as they spurn 2-0 lead against Argentina

Banyana Banyana spurned a two-goal cushion and in so doing lost a superb chance for a first-ever World Cup victory, allowing an Argentina they dominated to fight back to 2-2 in their group G match in Dunedin, New Zealand on Friday.

The South Africans will be bitterly disappointed, and they will know the South African public will too.

Banyana were hailed as brave conceding a last-gasp defeat to third-ranked Sweden in their opener in Wellington on Sunday.

But coach Desiree Ellis and her charges might face some backlash for somehow contriving to snatch a draw from the jaws of a victory in the match played at noon in New Zealand (2am South African time).

Ellis's muddled substitutions — including defender Kholosa Biyana replacing injured midfield captain Refiloe Jane in midfield in the first half, then physical Biyana taken off early in the second over concerns for a red card because she was booked— will raise questions. The removal of the dangerous Thembi Kgatlana in the 83rd, when Banyana were desperate to strike back, was another.

Banyana, having done all the hard work with a stirring display at Dunedin Stadium, panicked on their lead.