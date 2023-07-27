The team’s media officer Snethemba Mbatha told TimesLIVE from Wellington the idea for the poster — and another that is on display in their team hotel — was formulated by Banyana team manager Lauren Duncan.
WATCH | Banyana in disbelief greeted by inspiring training ground poster
Image: Safa.net/Twitter
Banyana Banyana were left in disbelief when they walked into their changeroom at their Wellington, New Zealand training base on Wednesday to find the walls bedecked in huge wallpaper posters of the team.
The 54th-ranked South Africans narrowly lost against third-ranked Sweden in their 2023 Women's World Cup group G opener at Wellington Regional Stadium on Sunday. They meet 28th-ranked Argentina in Dunedin on Friday (2am, early hours of the morning SA time).
A video posted by Banyana’s media staff on social media shows their emotional reactions after being greeted with the decoration when they arriving for training on Wednesday.
