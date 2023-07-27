×

Soccer

Orlando Pirates sign highly-rated DRC midfielder

By Marc Strydom - 27 July 2023
Karim Kimvuidi of Maritzburg United competes for the ball with Morne Nel of Cape Town Spurs in their promotion playoff match at Athlone Stadium in June. Kimvudi has signed for Orlando Pirates.
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

Orlando Pirates have won the race to sign highly-rated Democratic Republic of Congo striker Karim Kimvuidi from Maritzburg United.

A day after announcing they had signed skilful former Mamelodi Sundowns attacking midfielder Lesedi Kapinga, news of Pirates' acquisition of Kimvuidi will have their supporters growing in belief that the Buccaneers could be set for a strong campaign in 20223-23.

Kimvuidi, who played in 29 of United's 30 DStv Premiership matches last season but could not help the Team of Choice avoid relegation via the playoffs, had indicated he wanted his next move to be outside South Africa, and preferably to Major League Soccer in the US.

So Bucs will be pleased to have signed the 21-year-old who joined Maritzburg from DR Congo outfit DC Motema Pembe in July last year. Kimvuidi did not score in 36 games in all competitions last campaign.

He adds to other interesting signings for Pirates ahead of the 2023-24 campaign including Patrick Maswanganyi, Melusi Buthelezi and Katlego Otladisa. Bucs also have close to 15 players who were loaned out last campaign they have been running the rule over in the preseason.

Pirates are aiming to win more trophies after notching the MTN8 and Nedbank Cup in Spanish coach Jose Riveiro's first season in charge last campaign. They also want to challenge a lot stronger for the Premiership in 2023-24 — they were runners-up to six-time successive champions Sundowns last season, but by a huge 16 points.

Bucs also return to the Caf Champions League in the coming campaign. They are so serious about the coming season they camped in Spain in their preseason

Pirates kick off their season with their Premiership match against Stellenbosch FC at Danie Craven Stadium on August 5.

Latest