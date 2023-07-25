×

Soccer

Fast-track SA’s women’s football league — Kodwa

25 July 2023
Vuyokazi Nkanjeni
Soccer reporter

SA needs to accelerate the professionalisation of women’s football so that it can put the country in a solid position to host the 2027 Fifa Women’s Cup, sports, recreation, arts & culture minister Zizi Kodwa says.

SA announced its interest in hosting the global event in September 2022...

