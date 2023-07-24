×

Soccer

Banyana far from throwing in the towel, says Swart

24 July 2023
Vuyokazi Nkanjeni
Soccer reporter

It ain’t over until the fat lady sings is the mantra Banyana Banyana will be chanting as they prepare for their second Fifa Women’s World Cup Group G fixture against Argentina in Dunedin on Friday (2am SA time).

They may be disappointed with their opening 2-1 defeat to Sweden but the national team plan to use the loss as motivation going forward...

