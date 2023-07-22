Banyana must give it their all against Sweden says, goalkeeper Dlamini
Positive start to World Cup essential to SA’s hopes of progressing beyond group stage
Banyana Banyana need to bring their A game against third-ranked Sweden in their opening Women’s World Cup soccer fixture, says vice-captain and first-choice goalkeeper Andile Dlamini.
The tournament kicked off in New Zealand on Thursday and Banyana start their second stint in the global showpiece against Sweden at the Wellington Regional Stadium on Sunday (7am SA time)...
