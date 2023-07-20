Chippa take player recruitment to social media

Chippa United took its player recruitment drive to social media on Wednesday, only to invite ridicule from some soccer followers.
Well-known for hiring and firing coaches in the DStv Premiership, Chippa United have once again become the target of critics.
The Gqeberha side on Wednesday announced on its social media platforms that the search was under way for a “box-to-box” left-back.
The bizarre statement that was posted on their Facebook and Twitter pages read: “Chippa United are excited to announce that we are on the lookout for an exceptional left-back to join our esteemed team.
“Additionally, if the player is a foreigner, he must have at least 10 international caps for his country.
“The defender should be 1.8m in height, with the age between 19-28, and must have background in top-flight football.”
Applicants were then invited to email the club’s scouting team.
Some Chilli Boys supporters welcomed the idea and even suggested players for the team to consider, while others called out the club for being unprofessional.
On Twitter, Lubabalo Ndzabe said: “You guys are not serious.
“To think that I always go to their matches.
“Behaving like an amateur, I was rooting for them not to be relegated, and now this.”
Katlego Rammusi said: “It is important that this team be relegated and then focus on getting football people to help [it] become a proper football club.
“At this rate, it’s a joke including Royal AM.”
“Sergeant Major” said: “Is this modern-day scouting? You can’t be serious.”
Chippa supporter Andile Mashugu Zenzile said on Facebook: “But what do you mean when you say ‘Experience: Top flight football’?
“Is possible to look for top-flight football players on Facebook or nidlala ngathi (is this a joke)?”
Vusi Elle Vee said: “Sbusiso Khumalo, ex-Kaizer Chiefs and SuperSport United: I saw him in the Derrick Spencer tournament; he is brilliant.”
So far Chippa have only announced four signings ahead of the new season, which kicks off in August.
They are Craig Martin, Augustine Mulenga, Menzi Ndwandwe and Luvuyo Memela.
