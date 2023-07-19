Rashford extends Manchester United deal until 2028

England forward Marcus Rashford has extended his contract with Manchester United until June 2028, the Premier League club said.
Rashford, whose previous deal was set to expire in 2024, has made nearly 360 appearances for United since making his debut in 2016.
He has scored 123 goals in all competitions, 30 of them in the 2022-23 campaign, helping the club to a third-placed finish.
“I joined Manchester United as a seven-year-old boy with a dream. That same passion, pride, and determination to succeed still drives me every time I have the honour of wearing the shirt,” the 25-year-old told the club website.
“I've already had some amazing experiences at this incredible club, but there is still a lot more to achieve and I remain relentlessly determined to win more trophies in the years ahead.
“I can assure you that I will give everything to help the team reach the level we are capable of, and I can feel the same determination around the dressing room. I couldn't be more excited for the future under this manager.”
In the 2022-23 season Rashford won the club's Player of the Year and Players' Player of the Year awards.
“Ever since he joined our Academy 18 years ago, Marcus has epitomised what it takes to succeed as a Manchester United player,” said Manchester United Football Director John Murtough.
“He is a brilliant talent but also humble, dedicated and driven.
“As he enters his prime years, we know there is still so much more to come from him, and we can see the hunger that Marcus feels to achieve the highest levels of success here at Manchester United.”
• Edwin van der Sar is out of intensive care but remains in hospital after a brain bleed earlier this month, the former Manchester United goalkeeper said on social media.
The 52-year-old former Netherlands international was moved to a Dutch hospital but remained in intensive care, his wife Annemarie said last week. Van der Sar was initially admitted to a Split hospital while on holiday in Croatia.
“First of all, we want to thank everyone for all the great and supportive messages,” Van der Sar said in a post on Twitter.
“I'm happy to share that I'm no longer in the intensive care unit. However, I'm still in hospital. I hope to go home next week and take the next step in my recovery!”
Van der Sar, who spent six years at Old Trafford before leaving in 2011, was most recently a director at Ajax but quit before the end of last season after the club finished third in the Dutch league and missed out on Champions League football for the first time since 2009. — Reuters
