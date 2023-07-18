Banyana face stringent group stage test

Banyana Banyana finally get down to business in the Fifa Women’s World Cup this week and will be determined to negotiate their way through a daunting Group G.
The tournament kicks off in New Zealand on Thursday and Banyana start their second stint in the global showpiece against Sweden at the Wellington Regional Stadium on Sunday (7am, SA time).
After that, Banyana face equally tough fixtures against Argentina and Italy to complete the group stage.
Banyana’s World Cup debut in 2019 saw them finish rock bottom of Group B, which they will be out to improve on in 2023’s competition.
Steered by coach Desiree Ellis, the African champions go headlong into the competition with their confidence levels high after their 2-0 warm-up victory over Costa Rica on Saturday.
The win provided Ellis with a clear indication of what is to be expected of them over the next few weeks.
The coach applauded star player Thembi Kgatlana’s performance after having been out of the game for almost a year due to injury.
“Very happy with the results. As the coach, I’m always looking for improvement, but today I thought we prepared very well.
“Thembi having been out for so long, it is as if she never left and getting a goal will give her and the team a lot of confidence.
“She was instrumental in a lot of our moves and I’m very happy to give her some minutes and the goal will give her some confidence,” Ellis said.
Kgatlana and her teammates will need to be at their very best as Sweden will still be smarting from their devastating shoot-out defeat against Canada in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics soccer final.
Distinguished as a superpower in the women’s game, the Scandinavian side’s only triumph though in a major tournament came at the European Championship in 1984, with their best World Cup result being runners-up in 2003 when they lost to Germany in the final.
They finished third in France in 2019.
The Swedes come into the tournament as a serious threat to make the semifinals and perhaps even the final.
Next up for SA, will be Argentina on July 28 at the Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin.
Argentina are participating in their fourth World Cup, though they have never been past the group stage, failing to do so in 2003, 2007 and 2019, in which they picked up two draws.
SA will return to the Forsyth Barr Stadium on August 2 for their third and final group stage match against Italy.
The Italians, who are also appearing for the fourth time, will be looking to improve from their 2019 performance, where they failed to make the semifinals.
They topped Group C to make their way into the knockout stages, beating China 2-0 to advance to the quarterfinals.
But their journey was cut short when they lost by the same margin to the Netherlands.
Banyana face stringent group stage test
SA up against ‘superpower in the women’s game’ Sweden on Sunday
