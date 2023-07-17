The Malawi keeper made a few of good saves from Katlego Mohamme’s dangerous strike and Tshegofatsho Mabasa, who always looked dangerous when in the opponents’ box.
Bafana Bafana take Cosafa Cup third place from Malawi on penalties
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
Bafana Bafana needed the penalty shoot-out, which they won 5-3, to beat Malawi for the 2023 Cosafa Cup third position at King Zwelithini Stadium in Durban on Sunday.
The third-place playoff went to spot-kicks after the two sides had played to a goalless draw despite both creating several chances.
The match served as the curtain-raiser for the tournament’s final between Zambia and Lesotho at the same venue (6pm).
South Africa failed to go all the way in the tournament after they lost 2-1 to Zambia in the semifinals.
Bafana coach Morena Ramoreboli made a few changes to his team, introducing players who had not played much part in the run to the semis.
Kaizer Chiefs’ duo of 18-year-old Puso Dithejane and Siyabonga Gumede, Lesego Sebetlela, Genino Palace came into the starting line-up while previous front-liners such Lyle Lakay, Iqraam Rayners, Thembela Sikhakhane and Thabo Cele dropped to the bench.
Young AmaZulu goalkeeper Owethu Mzimela kept his place in the starting line-up after he started in the semifinal in place of injured Jethren Barr.
Mzimela was the busiest of the two goalkeepers in the first half and produced several excellent saves to keep the visitors at bay.
He also put in a good shift in the second half though the pressure swung more to his counterpart, Brighton Munthali, after the break.
The 22-year-old shot-stopper Mzimela is yet to make his debut in the Premier Soccer League but appears to have a great future ahead of him.
Malawian forward Chawanangwa Kaonga gave the South African defenders a tough time as he was at the centre of most of the attacks for the Flames.
Bafana also had their chances but decision-making in the final third let them down most of the time.
When they had chances to take shots at goal their efforts barely troubled Munthali.
