Bafana drawn with nemesis team Nigeria in 2026 World Cup qualifiers

Bafana Bafana have been drawn in the same group as their nemesis team, Nigeria, in group C for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The other teams in the six-team group are Benin, Zimbabwe, Rwanda and Lesotho, in a campaign that will define Hugo Broos's tenure as Bafana head coach.

The draw was conducted in Abidjan, Ivory Coast after the Confederation of African Football's (Caf) general assembly there on Thursday. The World Cup qualifiers begin in November and finish in October next year.

The winners of nine six-team groups qualify from Africa for the next World Cup in the US, Canada and Mexico, which has been expanded from 32 to 48 teams. The four best runners-up go into a playoff to decide one team to compete in a further intercontinental playoff tournament consisting of six sides from all the confederations except Uefa.

Bafana have only beaten Nigeria once in a competitive match, when Stuart Baxter's outfit shocked the Super Eagles 2-0 in Uyo in June 2017 in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.