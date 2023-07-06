“On the question of an investigation, I don’t know into what. Because sometimes negotiations [over strikes] are adversarial,” said Jordaan at a press conference with the South African Football Players Union, Kodwa and Precious Moloi-Motsepe to announce the deal brokered with Banyana.
“Negotiations are give and take. And every party must put their own best interests. It would be strange if we met the union and just agreed.”
Retired Banyana player Portia Modise called on former teammate and coach Desiree Ellis to take a stand and not betray her players.
“South Africans, it's time to show up for our Banyana Banyana ladies. It’s not about the generation that plays today, it’s about the next generations to come and they need to be in better conditions,” Modise said.
“So I am saying to the players, it’s all about teamwork. We have a CEO [Lydia Monyepao] that is a woman, as well as the coach, so they must stand tall because it’s about time to stand tall and not hide, tell the truth so that the country can help.
“I never had a problem with you, Des, but it’s time to stand up, don’t betray your players. Show your loyalty because they also showed you theirs and gave you trophies, it’s about time that you stand up,” Modise said.
POLL | Should Safa operations be investigated?
Reporter
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images
Banyana Banyana's fiasco continues to make headlines after South African Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan poured cold water on calls for an internal investigation into what went wrong with the women's national football team.
Banyana and Safa are at loggerheads over bonuses and other issues before the Fifa Women’s World Cup later this month.
Sports minister Zizi Kodwa suggested the matter between the two parties be investigated, saying: “We will not be able to avoid a repeat if we do not deal with what led to [this situation] and what happened.”
“On the question of an investigation, I don’t know into what. Because sometimes negotiations [over strikes] are adversarial,” said Jordaan at a press conference with the South African Football Players Union, Kodwa and Precious Moloi-Motsepe to announce the deal brokered with Banyana.
“Negotiations are give and take. And every party must put their own best interests. It would be strange if we met the union and just agreed.”
Retired Banyana player Portia Modise called on former teammate and coach Desiree Ellis to take a stand and not betray her players.
“South Africans, it's time to show up for our Banyana Banyana ladies. It’s not about the generation that plays today, it’s about the next generations to come and they need to be in better conditions,” Modise said.
“So I am saying to the players, it’s all about teamwork. We have a CEO [Lydia Monyepao] that is a woman, as well as the coach, so they must stand tall because it’s about time to stand tall and not hide, tell the truth so that the country can help.
“I never had a problem with you, Des, but it’s time to stand up, don’t betray your players. Show your loyalty because they also showed you theirs and gave you trophies, it’s about time that you stand up,” Modise said.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
Soccer
Soccer
Sport
Soccer
Soccer