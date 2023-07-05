Striker Firmino joins Al-Ahli as a free agent after leaving Liverpool

Brazilian striker Roberto Firmino has joined Al-Ahli on a free transfer after his departure from Liverpool, the Saudi Arabian side said.
“I always played for big teams, now I'm in Al-Ahli,” Firmino said in a video on Al-Ahli's Twitter account.
The 31-year-old signed a three-year contract and will team up with goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, who also left the Premier League after three seasons with Chelsea.
Al-Ahli returned to the Saudi Pro league after spending the 2022-2023 campaign in the second division but the team is still without a coach after the departure of South African Pitso Mosimane.
Firmino joined Liverpool in 2015 and helped the team win the Champions League, FA Cup and Premier League titles.
The Brazil international bade farewell to Anfield in late May, scoring his 111th goal for the club during their last game of the season.
Firmino joins a long list of high-profile players who have moved to the Saudi Pro league in recent weeks, with the likes of Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante and Ruben Neves following in the footsteps of Cristiano Ronaldo, who moved to Al-Nassr in January.
Last month, the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) announced a Sports Clubs Investment and Privatisation Project involving league champions Al-Ittihad, Al-Ahli, Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal.
PIF owns 75% of each of the four clubs, while their respective non-profit foundations own 25% of each.
• England midfielder Mason Mount has said farewell to Chelsea fans in a video posted on social media as he confirmed he is leaving the club, ahead of a reported move to Premier League rivals Manchester United.
United have reached an agreement to sign Mount on a five-year deal, The Athletic reported last Thursday, in a move worth 55 million pounds ($69.93 million) plus 5 million pounds in add-ons, the report said.
“Given the speculation over the last six months, this may not come as a surprise to you but it doesn't make it any easier to tell you that I've made the decision to leave Chelsea,” the player said in a video posted to Instagram.
“I feel you deserve more than just a written statement. So I wanted to tell you directly how grateful I've been for all of your support over the last 18 years.
“I know some of you won't be happy with my decision, but it's what is right for me at this moment in my career.”
The 24-year-old made his Chelsea debut in 2017 and has since scored 33 goals and provided 37 assists in 195 appearances in all competitions for the club.
“I joined Chelsea when I was six years old and we've been through a lot together,” Mount said.
“Winning the Youth Cup, my Player of the Year awards, the Super Cup, the Club World Cup, and, of course, the unforgettable night when we won the Champions League.
“I want to say thank you to the academy for being so influential to me from a young age. The managers I've worked under, the back room staff, all of my teammates over the years who have become my brothers, and most importantly you guys.”
Last season the England international played 24 league games, scoring three goals and making two assists, but was hampered by a pelvic injury. — Reuters
Striker Firmino joins Al-Ahli as a free agent after leaving Liverpool
Image: PETER NICHOLLS / REUTERS
Brazilian striker Roberto Firmino has joined Al-Ahli on a free transfer after his departure from Liverpool, the Saudi Arabian side said.
“I always played for big teams, now I'm in Al-Ahli,” Firmino said in a video on Al-Ahli's Twitter account.
The 31-year-old signed a three-year contract and will team up with goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, who also left the Premier League after three seasons with Chelsea.
Al-Ahli returned to the Saudi Pro league after spending the 2022-2023 campaign in the second division but the team is still without a coach after the departure of South African Pitso Mosimane.
Firmino joined Liverpool in 2015 and helped the team win the Champions League, FA Cup and Premier League titles.
The Brazil international bade farewell to Anfield in late May, scoring his 111th goal for the club during their last game of the season.
Firmino joins a long list of high-profile players who have moved to the Saudi Pro league in recent weeks, with the likes of Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante and Ruben Neves following in the footsteps of Cristiano Ronaldo, who moved to Al-Nassr in January.
Last month, the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) announced a Sports Clubs Investment and Privatisation Project involving league champions Al-Ittihad, Al-Ahli, Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal.
PIF owns 75% of each of the four clubs, while their respective non-profit foundations own 25% of each.
• England midfielder Mason Mount has said farewell to Chelsea fans in a video posted on social media as he confirmed he is leaving the club, ahead of a reported move to Premier League rivals Manchester United.
United have reached an agreement to sign Mount on a five-year deal, The Athletic reported last Thursday, in a move worth 55 million pounds ($69.93 million) plus 5 million pounds in add-ons, the report said.
“Given the speculation over the last six months, this may not come as a surprise to you but it doesn't make it any easier to tell you that I've made the decision to leave Chelsea,” the player said in a video posted to Instagram.
“I feel you deserve more than just a written statement. So I wanted to tell you directly how grateful I've been for all of your support over the last 18 years.
“I know some of you won't be happy with my decision, but it's what is right for me at this moment in my career.”
The 24-year-old made his Chelsea debut in 2017 and has since scored 33 goals and provided 37 assists in 195 appearances in all competitions for the club.
“I joined Chelsea when I was six years old and we've been through a lot together,” Mount said.
“Winning the Youth Cup, my Player of the Year awards, the Super Cup, the Club World Cup, and, of course, the unforgettable night when we won the Champions League.
“I want to say thank you to the academy for being so influential to me from a young age. The managers I've worked under, the back room staff, all of my teammates over the years who have become my brothers, and most importantly you guys.”
Last season the England international played 24 league games, scoring three goals and making two assists, but was hampered by a pelvic injury. — Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
Sport
Sport
Soccer
Rugby
Sport