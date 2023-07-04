New signing Martin targets more game time with Chilli Boys
Former Orlando Pirates and Cape Town City player Craig Martin hopes his recent move to Chippa United will afford him regular game time in the new DStv Premiership season.
Martin was the first player the Gqeberha-based side announced as a new signing before unveiling Augustine Mulenga, Menzi Ndwandwe and Luvuyo Memela, who was announced on Monday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.