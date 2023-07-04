×

Soccer

New signing Martin targets more game time with Chilli Boys

04 July 2023
Vuyokazi Nkanjeni
Soccer reporter

Former Orlando Pirates and Cape Town City player Craig Martin hopes his recent move to Chippa United will afford him regular game time in the new DStv Premiership season.

Martin was the first player the Gqeberha-based side announced as a new signing before unveiling Augustine Mulenga, Menzi Ndwandwe and Luvuyo Memela, who was announced on Monday...

