How Lesufi tried to rescue Safa’s Banyana fiasco on disgraceful day for SA football

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi chaired an urgent meeting at Tsakane Stadium to resolve the impasse in stalled negotiations on a contract dispute that saw Banyana Banyana barred from playing their World Cup send-off match against Botswana.

A replacement team was fielded on Sunday consisting of players from the second tier Sasol Women’s League, and lost 5-0.

In one of its most monumental embarrassments yet, the South African Football Association (Safa) allegedly cynically barred World Cup-bound Banyana from playing even though the team apparently had resolved to, and the players receiving a call to get off the team bus at about 12.30pm.

It emerged that someone from Safa had conveyed to the players they might be expelled from camp and the World Cup.

The national team still arrived at Tsakane Stadium in Ekurhuleni — the controversial choice of a rustic venue against a controversial choice of send-off opponents — at about 4.20pm, amid the first half of the delayed kickoff match. Their transport was apparently funded by the South African Football Players Union (Safpu).

More embarrassing scenes followed as Banyana were barred access to the stand via the VIP entrance for a free-entry game, resulting in shouting matches between Safpu and Safa officials.