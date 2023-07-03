How Lesufi tried to rescue Safa’s Banyana fiasco on disgraceful day for SA football
Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi chaired an urgent meeting at Tsakane Stadium to resolve the impasse in stalled negotiations on a contract dispute that saw Banyana Banyana barred from playing their World Cup send-off match against Botswana.
A replacement team was fielded on Sunday consisting of players from the second tier Sasol Women’s League, and lost 5-0.
In one of its most monumental embarrassments yet, the South African Football Association (Safa) allegedly cynically barred World Cup-bound Banyana from playing even though the team apparently had resolved to, and the players receiving a call to get off the team bus at about 12.30pm.
It emerged that someone from Safa had conveyed to the players they might be expelled from camp and the World Cup.
The national team still arrived at Tsakane Stadium in Ekurhuleni — the controversial choice of a rustic venue against a controversial choice of send-off opponents — at about 4.20pm, amid the first half of the delayed kickoff match. Their transport was apparently funded by the South African Football Players Union (Safpu).
More embarrassing scenes followed as Banyana were barred access to the stand via the VIP entrance for a free-entry game, resulting in shouting matches between Safpu and Safa officials.
Lesufi emerged from a lift to defuse the situation and brokered Banyana’s entry to a room where he said the meeting was held that comprised Safpu leadership including president Thulaganyo Gaoshubelwe, Safa president Danny Jordaan and CEO Lydia Monyepao and Banyana representatives led by captain Refiloe Jane.
Lesufi, reporting back on the meeting in a press conference after the match where Jordaan was present but did not answer questions, said the union identified three crucial areas Banyana are not happy with.
“The first was players not being allowed to continue at camp, or represent Banyana en route to the World Cup. They were of the view that a decision was taken somewhere that this team would not be allowed to proceed.”
Contractual details and the match venue were the other two.
Lesufi listed the players’ concerns.
“The first thing they were upfront about was [that] they never took a collective decision not to honour this fixture. There were issues they felt needed to be attended to and they were caught by surprise when they were told they didn’t want to honour this fixture.
“Second, the issue of contracts — that they received them and on the basis of that there were deep concerns.
“Third, they are of the strong view football authorities were aware about the team qualifying to go to the World up and there are issues they felt should have been attended to earlier than now. Among those was their opponents [in warm-ups], and without undermining Botswana, Banyana are in a group with top quality opponents and that should have determined who they should play.”
Banyana felt before going to a World Cup they should not play on “a pitch that would not add to challenges in terms of injuries”.
“They also raise issues related to the trip itself — including clothing, the support team, there are still outstanding administrative matters that were not properly clarified.
“They also raise the concern that they were told that if they didn’t co-operate they would not be able to play in not only this match but also to represent the country.
“Lastly they said their commitment to Banyana remains firm.”
Lesufi said among Safa’s issues, “one was they rejected that the NEC took a decision that the ladies should be immediately be expelled and leave camp”.
“They said Safa convened an emergency meeting because never in the history of football in South Africa had a home team failed to pitch, and also there are penalties if the team doesn’t honour a contract that range from about $250,000. Botswana was here and could not be disrespected, and they needed to put out an alternative team.”
On the choice of Tsakane Stadium, Safa “felt the game should have been taken to Mbombela when they realised other venues were not available. But the team was leaving on Wednesday, and to go to Mbombela and come back did not make economic sense”.
“It was only Friday or Saturday that the issue of the pitch was raised. Logistical arrangements with the broadcasters and media were already made.”
Sunday’s opponents “Botswana were the only country that raised their hands, other countries requested Safa to pay flight tickets and many other things”.
“The CEO [Monyepao] informed us the first contract was given to the players on Monday, Some players came to ask for certain amendments, but the final [version] was only received on Saturday. It does not mean Safa was not prepared to listen on the contract [issues].
“Safa said it was only at about 9.30am [on Sunday morning] they were informed the players were not honouring the match, and that was why they went on a hunt to get other players to respect the contract.”
Lesufi said resolutions taken to end the impasse included: “First, that as a country we must unconditionally apologise to the people of Botswana, their FA, Caf, Fifa and also to our citizens for what transpired today.
“Second, that all parties agree to a ceasure of hostilities, and from now on everyone will go back to the negotiating table.
“Third, two crucial meetings need to be convened urgently. The first to deal with contracts and the CEO has committed to start that process, and second, a meeting to deal with logistics of going to the World Cup.”
