Newly appointed Al Wahda head coach Pitso Mosimane congratulated Komphela.
“Yes, my coach. You have the ability, mentality and broad shoulders to adapt and succeed. Trust the process and the outcome will sort itself [out]. Don’t look any further, [SuperSport United FC head coach] Gavin Hunt is a very good example.
“You are also surrounded by great personalities [such as] David Mogashoa and Lesufi. Fear nothing, go tla siama [it will be fine]. That’s what my mother-in-law always tells me every time I take [on] a new challenge. Up the birds,” said Mosimane.
He thanked Swallows for giving Komphela the opportunity, saying he will steady the ship and improve the team.
“He is a good coach and will stabilise and improve the team. Above all, a man of honour. Thank you for allowing Komphela to start again as head coach.”
'He will improve the team' – What Lesufi and Mosimane said about Steve Komphela joining Swallows FC
Reporter
Image: Panyaza Lesufi/Twitter
Gauteng premier and former Swallows FC president Panyaza Lesufi has welcomed decorated PSL coach Steve Komphela to the club.
Komphela, who co-coached Mamelodi Sundowns, joined Swallows as the head coach, the club announced on their official website at the weekend.
Lesufi wished Komphela success at the Soweto club.
“The honour to capture this moment is priceless! Welcome to the beautiful birds, Moroka Swallows coach. Let the Birds fly high. David Mogashoa, well done,” he said.
Newly appointed Al Wahda head coach Pitso Mosimane congratulated Komphela.
“Yes, my coach. You have the ability, mentality and broad shoulders to adapt and succeed. Trust the process and the outcome will sort itself [out]. Don’t look any further, [SuperSport United FC head coach] Gavin Hunt is a very good example.
“You are also surrounded by great personalities [such as] David Mogashoa and Lesufi. Fear nothing, go tla siama [it will be fine]. That’s what my mother-in-law always tells me every time I take [on] a new challenge. Up the birds,” said Mosimane.
He thanked Swallows for giving Komphela the opportunity, saying he will steady the ship and improve the team.
“He is a good coach and will stabilise and improve the team. Above all, a man of honour. Thank you for allowing Komphela to start again as head coach.”
At Swallows, Komphela will work with Ditheko Mototo and Musa Nyatama, who helped to save the club from relegation last season and end in a creditable eighth place in the DStv Premiership.
“Swallows FC are thrilled to announce the appointment of coach Steve Komphela as the head coach of the club. He will be assisted by Musa Nyatama together with Ditheko Mototo,” the club said.
“We want to take Swallows FC to the next level and we are excited to have attracted the services of coach Komphela. We appreciate the professional manner in which Mamelodi Sundowns managed these negotiations.
“Coach Musa Nyatama remains a special pillar of our team and his willingness to learn and work closer with an experienced coach like Steve Khompela is highly appreciated.
“The two coaches met last night to celebrate coach Komphela's birthday and they were both excited to work together and take Swallows FC to higher levels. The coach will be formally introduced to the Swallows FC family on Tuesday.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Rugby
Sport
Cricket
Cricket