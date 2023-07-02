Chaos at Banyana World Cup send-off as players boycott

There were chaotic scenes at Banyana Banyana’s send-off for their second Fifa World Cup as the team boycotted Sunday's warm-up game against Botswana at Tsakane Stadium in Ekhuruleni.

A makeshift South African team -seeming to consist of 13 players — were warming up to come out and play a game delayed from 3pm to 4pm, though reports were it was made up of no players from Banyana’s World Cup squad. A decent crowd turned out at the ground.

This followed reports in the Sunday newspapers of a revolt in the women’s national team camp.

A report in Sunday Times, quoting sources, detailed a potential mutiny as players objected to the venue of Tsakane Stadium for Sunday’s send-off match against Botswana (3pm) as substandard.

The report said the players are also demanding R1m each for playing their three World Cup group G matches in Wellington, New Zealand against Sweden (July 23), Argentina (July 28) and Italy (August 2).