Mammila sets out ambitious plan on return to Chippa
Remaining in the top flight a priority, but coach has not ruled out a place in African competitions
Chippa United’s “comeback kid”, head coach Morgan Mammila, plans to turn up the heat at the club in the new season with some lofty aspirations.
The flamboyant mentor has boldly put it out there that he will be fighting for a Confederation of African Football (Caf) spot when the season opens in August...
