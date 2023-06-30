Magaia scored a brace when Banyana beat Morocco 2-1 to win their first Wafcon title a year ago and the 28-year-old will be hoping to continue her scoring prowess on the world stage.
Banyana star Hildah Magaia says national team must come before personal ambitions
Image: Tobi Adepoju/Gallo Images
Banyana Banyana’s Women’s African Cup of Nations (Wafcon) heroine Hildah Magaia believes South Africa can achieve their Fifa World Cup goals, but the key is to put the team ahead of personal ambitions.
Banyana are set to jet off to the World Cup that will be co-hosted by New Zealand and Australia from July 20 to August 20.
After they crashed out of the group stages in their maiden World Cup in 2019, South Africa aim to make it past the tough Group G.
They will be up against Sweden, who are one of the tournament’s favourites. Italy and Argentina are also in the group.
Banyana will be based in New Zealand’s Wellington and will leave South Africa in two groups next Wednesday and Thursday.
Magaia scored a brace when Banyana beat Morocco 2-1 to win their first Wafcon title a year ago and the 28-year-old will be hoping to continue her scoring prowess on the world stage.
“Since it’s my first World Cup, there’s a lot of emotions and nervousness but I believe I am capable of anything,” Magaia said.
“It’s about me being myself and getting all the support I can get from my teammates and for us to work together as a team sot we can be able to achieve whatever we want to achieve.”
In the 2019 edition, Banyana only scored a single goal while conceding eight.
Magaia said the team has evolved over the past four years and she is confident they will do well, especially in front of goals.
“I think it’s all about practicing and getting things right. I believe if you compare us now and back then you see we are different,” she said.
“Scoring was a problem, but we have worked hard to fix that. I wasn’t there back then and being here now as a goal scorer I believe I will do my best for the team and we have a lot of scorers in the team.”
Banyana will play their first game against Sweden at Wellington Regional Stadium on July 23.
South Africa will play Botswana in a send-off match at Tsakane Stadium in the East Rand on Sunday (3pm).
