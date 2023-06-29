Arsenal sign Germany forward Havertz from Chelsea

Arsenal have signed Germany forward Kai Havertz from Chelsea on a long-term contract, the Premier League club said.
The transfer fee has not been disclosed but British media reported Arsenal will pay Chelsea 65 million pounds ($82.63 million) with an additional 5 million pounds in add-ons.
“It's super exciting for me to be joining this amazing club and to be part of the Arsenal family. This club has such a big history, and I hope we can achieve lots of things,” the 24-year-old told the club website.
Havertz joined Chelsea in September 2020 from Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen, where he had started his professional career.
“Kai is a player of top quality. He has great versatility and is an intelligent player. He will bring a huge amount of extra strength to our midfield and variety to our play,” manager Mikel Arteta said.
Chelsea had paid up to 71 million pounds, including add-ons, for the German forward, according to media reports, making him Chelsea's second-most expensive signing after goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.
Havertz made nearly 140 appearances for Chelsea in all competitions scoring more than 30 goals and helped them win the Champions League in 2020-21, as well as the Uefa Super Cup and Club World Club in 2021.
“The German now moves on but leaves with his name etched into Chelsea folklore. We are grateful to Kai for his efforts throughout his time at Stamford Bridge and wish him well,” Chelsea said in a statement.
Havertz has played almost 40 times for Germany after making his debut in a 2-1 friendly win over Peru in September 2018.
He was included in their squads for euro 2020 and the 2022 World Cup, where he scored a brace in a 4—2 win over Costa Rica before Germany were knocked out in the group stage.
• Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has left Chelsea to join Saudi Arabian side Al-Ahli, the two clubs announced.
“The Lion of Teranga protects our goal,” Al-Ahli said in a Twitter post.
Al-Ahli, who are making their return to the top-flight Pro League next season after a year in the second division, said Mendy's contract would run until 2026, without giving any financial details.
British media reported that the Saudi club would pay about 16 million pounds ($20.24 million) for the goalkeeper.
Mendy joined Premier League Chelsea from Stade Rennais in 2020 and the 31-year-old played a pivotal role as the London club won their second Champions League title with a 1-0 win over Manchester City in the final in 2021.
The Saudi Pro league has become an attractive destination for Europe-based players since Cristiano Ronaldo moved to Al-Nassr last January.
League Champions Al-Ittihad signed Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema earlier this month, while the club also confirmed former Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante's move last week.
Mendy became the third Chelsea player to move to Saudi Arabia after Kante and compatriot Kalidou Koulibaly joined Al-Hilal.
• Tottenham Hotspur have signed midfielder James Maddison from relegated Leicester City on a five-year deal, the Premier League club said.
Spurs paid 40 million pounds ($50.54 million), according to British media reports, for the 26-year-old, who scored 55 goals and provided 41 assists in 203 appearances in all competitions during five seasons with Leicester.
Maddison also won the FA Cup in 2021.
The England international joins the seven departures Leicester announced earlier this month and becomes Spurs' third signing since the appointment of Ange Postecoglou as manager. — Reuters
Arsenal sign Germany forward Havertz from Chelsea
Image: @premierleague
