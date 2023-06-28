Chippa United have signed former Orlando Pirates winger Craig Martin on a two-year contract with an option to renew.
The Gqeberha club made the announcement on Tuesday morning and head coach Morgan Mammila said Martin’s signing was a clear indication of their aspirations for the new season.
The media statement read: “Chippa United Football Club proudly announces the signing of Craig Martin on a two-year contract with an option to extend an additional year.
“A key move to fortify our squad and magnify our distinct, energetic style of play for the upcoming season.
“Martin, a Cape Town native, has left a significant imprint on South African football since his premier division debut with Cape Town City in 2017.
“His extensive experience is evident with over 100 appearances for Cape Town City and a fruitful tenure at Orlando Pirates outlines his true passion for the beautiful game.
“With Martin’s exceptional speed and adaptability as a right winger, striker and right back, we anticipate an immense contribution to our strategic high-pressure style of football.
“We eagerly anticipate Martin’s impact on the field and we are confident in his pivotal role in the pursuit of our ambitious goals, including securing a top-eight position in the league.
“As we approach the new season we are invigorated and optimistic about the club’s promising future.
“Martin and Chippa United are ready to embark on this thrilling journey with our loyal supporters.”
Besides confirming the departure of defender Ronald Pfumbidzai to SuperSport United, and the return of Mammila, club COO Lukhanyo Mzinzi remained tight-lipped when asked earlier in the week to divulge other player movements in the club.
He said Chippa would release further statements soon, but hinted that the club had signed several big-name players.
He added that the club had also released several players who were out of contract and those who did not get much game time last season.
HeraldLIVE
Pirates winger Martin joins Chippa United
Soccer reporter
Image: Facebook
