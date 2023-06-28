'He phoned me and said he had signed' with Chiefs: Mmodi's agent
Pule Mmodi has completed his move to Kaizer Chiefs after signing a three-year deal.
This is according to player representative Solomon Seobe of SR Sport Management. He said Mmodi, whom he managed before their relationship ended this month, signed with Chiefs recently without his knowledge.
Chiefs have been chasing the services of the 30-year-old since last year but failed to sign him as he was still contracted to Golden Arrows even though he was keen to join them back then after making his wish to play for Amakhosi public.
With his contract with Arrows set to expire on Friday, he was free to join the club of his choice as a free agent.
“He has signed with Kaizer Chiefs on his own. He phoned me and said that he had signed with the club,” Seobe told TimesLIVE.
“He did everything all by himself. He is at Chiefs already and I heard [from] someone that he has already started training with the team.
“The Glamour Boys have not confirmed any of their new signings as they are waiting for July when the transfer window will officially open to unveil Mmodi alongside other new signings such as Given Msimango, Mduduzi Mdantsane, Ranga Chivaviro and Thatayaone Ditlhokwe.
Attacking midfielder Mmodi joined Arrows at the beginning of the 2020-21 season from Motsepe Foundation Championship side Uthongathi and went on to impress in Durban, catching the eye of Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos.
Last season, the midfielder scored six goals and created three assists in 29 DStv Premiership matches and was also consistent in his performances.
There was also interest in his services from Orlando Pirates and AmaZulu, but he decided to sign with Amakhosi.
Meanwhile, AmaZulu are close to completing a move for Victor Letsoalo from Sekhukhune United.
Forward Letsoalo is set for return to Durban where he played for Royal AM before his one-season move to Sekhukhune.
He struggled to replicate his previous form at Babina Noko and would joins AmaZulu at the right time his spirits are down after his hand-ball in the penalty area cost Sekhukhune victory the Nedbank Cup in the final against Orlando Pirates last month.