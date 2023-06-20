×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Lionel Messi's deal could hit $150m before endorsements — report

By Reuters - 20 June 2023
Lionel Messi of Argentina controls the ball against with Kye Rowles of Australia in pursuit during the international friendly at Workers Stadium on June 15, 2023 in Beijing. Messi scored in Argentina's 2-0 win.
Lionel Messi of Argentina controls the ball against with Kye Rowles of Australia in pursuit during the international friendly at Workers Stadium on June 15, 2023 in Beijing. Messi scored in Argentina's 2-0 win.
Image: Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami are finalising a megadeal worth up to $150 million to bring the superstar to MLS, Sportico reported.

That figure consists of salary, signing bonus and equity in the club and runs through the 2025 season with an option for 2026, per Sportico. Revenue-sharing agreements with Adidas, Apple and Fanatics, all of which are MLS partners, are not included in the initial figure.

Messi already has a lifetime deal with Adidas, per Forbes.

MLS is not subsidising the contract, and Messi will not have the same option to buy an MLS team that David Beckham received when he moved to MLS in 2007, Sportico reported. That option turned into Inter Miami, of which Beckham is a co-owner.

Messi, who turns 36 on Saturday, was the star of Argentina's 2022 World Cup championship team.

He officially becomes a free agent at the end of this month when his contract at France's Paris Saint-Germain expires.

He said on June 7 that he had selected Inter Miami over other overseas offers, including a reported $400 million a year to play at Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal.

He is expected to debut with Inter Miami on July 21 against Liga MX team Cruz Azul in a home League Cup match.

Messi's new deal will add to his already vast wealth.

He ranked second on Forbes' 2023 list of highest-paid athletes with $130 million in annual earnings — half on the pitch and half in endorsements. — Field Level Media

 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

JHB mayor returns after falling ill at SOTC debate
Eusebius McKaiser Memorial Service

Most Read