Bafana shock Morocco: Broos cannot fathom why Lepasa is not a club regular

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos made special mention of defender Mothobi Mvala and striker Zakhele Lepasa after his team's memorable 2-1 shock of much-fancied Morocco.

Goals by Percy Tau and Lepasa secured Bafana their Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifying win over the Atlas Lions to go top of Group K, but they may be overtaken by Morocco who still have to play against whipping boys Liberia.

The match against the 2022 World Cup semifinalists was a dead rubber as both South Africa and Morocco had qualified for next year's Nations from the three-team group. Broos was hoping for a solid performance from his team as he aims to build confidence for the finals in Ivory Coast in January and February. He got that, and more.

Mvala went into the game in the spotlight after he scored an own goal against Moroccan outfit Wydad Casablanca in the Caf Champions League semifinals that saw Mamelodi Sundowns narrowly denied a chance of reaching the final on away goals.