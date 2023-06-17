Mosimane sounded like he is more interested in staying in the Middle East than returning to the continent.
“You cannot tell me that in the Middle East nobody wants us to join them. The Middle East is huge, it includes Qatar, Emirates, Jordan, you can mention them. You want to tell me that we can’t coach a team there. We will coach a team if we want but it must be the right project.
“You must also understand that we have played against these big teams. We have played against the champions of Qatar and we have beaten [them], we have beaten the champions of Saudi Arabia, we have played against the champions of Libya and we have beaten them.
“We have played against the champions of Morocco, Egypt and Tunisia and we have beaten them, the results are there. You want to tell me that there is nobody who will say, probably I would like that guy.
“Otherwise you are doing a bad job. We are not worried about where we will go or when. Just calm down and the process will sort itself out.”
‘It's not about Kaizer Chiefs,’ says Pitso Mosimane as he waits for the 'right' project
Sports reporter
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Sought-after football coach Pitso Mosimane has issued a “come and get me” message to potential suitors.
Mosimane, who was speaking at the launch of his Pitso Mosimane Soccer Schools in Sandton on Saturday, is available in the market for a new job after leaving Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal.
On the domestic front, fans of Kaizer Chiefs have made their feelings known that they would want Mosimane to revive Amakhosi who have not won a major trophy in more than eight years.
“It is not about Kaizer Chiefs, we will coach anywhere there is a project that we think is good and is right,” he said.
“You must remember that we are not in a position to send applications. We don’t send applications because if somebody wants you they will come and talk to you. I take a call from anybody because I am a professional football coach.
“I don’t discriminate and I don’t judge, I look at the project and if the project is good and is worth doing we take it. They say don’t worry about the outcome but worry about the process and the outcome will sort itself out.
“If you are winning, they will come to you and the outcome will sort itself out very soon.
Mosimane sounded like he is more interested in staying in the Middle East than returning to the continent.
“You cannot tell me that in the Middle East nobody wants us to join them. The Middle East is huge, it includes Qatar, Emirates, Jordan, you can mention them. You want to tell me that we can’t coach a team there. We will coach a team if we want but it must be the right project.
“You must also understand that we have played against these big teams. We have played against the champions of Qatar and we have beaten [them], we have beaten the champions of Saudi Arabia, we have played against the champions of Libya and we have beaten them.
“We have played against the champions of Morocco, Egypt and Tunisia and we have beaten them, the results are there. You want to tell me that there is nobody who will say, probably I would like that guy.
“Otherwise you are doing a bad job. We are not worried about where we will go or when. Just calm down and the process will sort itself out.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby
Cricket
Rugby