Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis has asked players to up the tempo at training as she prepares to announce the final squad for the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup next week.
Last week, Ellis announced a preliminary a 36-member squad, that is currently on a training camp in Johannesburg, as they continue to prepare for the tournament in Australia and New Zealand.
“I don’t think selecting the final squad is a challenge for me, we select players based on their performances and what we see, we have spoken about that in every camp.
“I told the players you need to raise your levels, select yourself with performances and players have that in the back of their minds but they know they have to step up.”
Banyana coach Ellis urges players to step up at training as she prepares to announce final World Cup squad
Sports reporter
Image: Christiaan Kotze/BackpagePix
Ellis also said she is planning to have a friendly match before the team depart for the tournament at the beginning of the month.
“We have a send-off match before we leave but it still has to be confirmed by Safa, the difficult part with that is that it is on a non Fifa date and it is very difficult to get an opponent that week.
“From that we have a match against Costa Rica in New Zealand on July 15 which is an important part of our preparations.
“Our first World Cup game is on the 23rd against Sweden and we are leaving for New Zealand at the beginning of July to continue preparations and make sure that we recover from jet leg.
“It was very difficult during those couple of days when I went to the draw and we want to make sure that players are fully recovered and ready for the first game.”
