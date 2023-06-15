Real Madrid confirm Bellingham signing from Dortmund

An all-action midfielder with exceptional ball control skills, Bellingham quickly became a regular in the Dortmund side, anchoring the midfield and starting over 30 Bundesliga games in each of his last two seasons in Germany.
His performances caught the eye of England manager Gareth Southgate, who made Bellingham the youngest English player to represent his country at a major tournament during Euro 2020, which took place a year later than scheduled due to the pandemic.
Bellingham soon became a permanent fixture in England's midfield, playing all five games at the World Cup in Qatar where they were knocked out in the quarterfinals by France.
Bellingham was linked with Premier League clubs who wanted to bring him back to England, including Liverpool whose manager Juergen Klopp said in April that they were forced to pull out of the race to sign him due to his price tag.
At Real Madrid, he will join a side rich in young midfield talent such as Federico Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni.
Real, record 14-times European champions, are in the process of rebuilding their squad after high-profile exits such as Karim Benzema, Hazard, Marco Asensio and Mariano Diaz.
• Experienced midfielder James Milner will join Brighton & Hove Albion as a free agent next month after his successful eight-year spell at Liverpool, the two Premier League clubs announced.
Brighton said the 37-year-old has signed a one-year deal with the south-coast club after a trophy-laden spell with Liverpool where he won the Champions League, the Premier League, the FA Cup and League Cup in 332 appearances for the club.
Brighton will be playing in Europe for the first time after they finished sixth to qualify for the Europa League and the club's technical director David Weir said the Milner's big stage knowledge would come in handy.
“We are delighted that James has agreed to join us after a hugely successful period at Liverpool. His experience speaks for itself with the number of games he has played and the trophies he has won throughout a decorated career,” Weir said.
“These games include European competition, which will be of huge value to us as we embark on our first season in Europe.”
Milner is one of the ever-present players in England's top flight having made his debut with Leeds United in 2002 as a 16-year-old.
With 619 Premier League appearances, he is third on the all-time appearances list behind Gareth Barry (652) and Ryan Giggs (632). — Reuters
Real Madrid confirm Bellingham signing from Dortmund
Real Madrid officially confirmed the signing of England midfielder Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund in a deal worth 103 million euros ($111.29 million) plus add-ons, the Spanish giants said.
Bellingham, who will sit out England's upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers due to injury, will be unveiled as a Real Madrid player on Thursday at noon local time after signing a six-year contract.
Dortmund said they had reached an agreement with Real last week in a deal that includes add-ons that could increase the total amount by up to 30%.
Bellingham is the third player signed by Real Madrid for a fee of at least 100 million euros after Gareth Bale (2013) and Eden Hazard (2019).
“Our club have signed one of the greatest talents in the world, a midfielder who comes from Borussia Dortmund and arrives at Madrid after being voted the best player in the Bundesliga,” Real said in a statement.
“Moreover, at only 19 years of age, he is already a starter in the English national team.”
Bellingham, who had been linked with several major European clubs, joined Dortmund from Birmingham City in 2020 for 25 million pounds ($31.17 million), becoming the most expensive 17-year-old in football history.
