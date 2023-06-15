Dalic praises evergreen Modric as Croatia reach Nations League final

Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic heaped praise on Luka Modric after the 37-year-old was once again the architect in midfield as they reached the Nations League final with a 4-2 extra-time victory over the Netherlands on Wednesday.
Real Madrid's Modric won a penalty for Croatia's opening goal and converted a spot kick in extra time to wrap up victory for Dalic's side.
With Modric edging closer to the end of a stellar career, Dalic was hopeful he would be able to call on the playmaker for some time to come.
“He can be the one to help us win the gold medal,” Dalic told reporters, before addressing Modric's future.
“Luka will decide for himself after the finals, but with him we are way better, we have far more quality.”
Croatia finished third at the World Cup in Qatar in December, four years after a runners-up finish at the tournament in Russia.
“It would be a great reward to win the gold medal, I think we have deserved it,” Dalic said.
“We have been a team of constant quality for the past six years.”
Dutch coach Ronald Koeman said Croatia gave his team a valuable lesson
“There were clear moments that showed where we need to improve,” Koeman told reporters.
“They were just a bit smarter, a bit more secure in possession, and overall they deserved the win.”
Koeman has not hit the ground running in his second term as head coach of the Dutch national team, after succeeding Louis van Gaal after the Qatar World Cup.
In his first games back in the job in March, Koeman's side were crushed 4-0 by France and only laboured to a 3-0 win against minnows Gibraltar.
Koeman said his team had definitely improved from those matches, but they were not yet at the level they hope to reach.
“We clearly had a team now that had the right energy, that put up a fight. That's something we can build on,” Koeman said.
“But we played against a Croatian team that showed why it finished second and third at the most recent World Cups. We need to learn from that.”
The Netherlands will resume their Euro 2024 qualification campaign in September with matches against Greece and Ireland. — Reuters
Dalic praises evergreen Modric as Croatia reach Nations League final
Image: WOLFGANG RATTAY / REUTERS
