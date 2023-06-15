Cape Town Spurs grit out draw in Maritzburg, return to SA football's top table

A redoubtable Cape Town Spurs came to Pietermaritzburg to fight for their lives, and put in a superhuman effort to silence the home crowd and grit out a 0-0 promotion-relegation playoffs draw that earned them a place in the DStv Premiership next season.

The Efstathiou family-owned Spurs, then Ajax Cape Town, were relegated as last-placed top-flight finishers in 2017-18. They are back in the elite of professional South African football.

It was heartbreak, and a first relegation for the Kadodia family-owned United, since 2006-07, 17 years ago. They bounced straight back in 2007-08, competing in the next 15 PSL campaigns — though too often survival was by the skin of their teeth. This time it wasn’t.

Spurs and Maritzburg won both playoff games against Casric Stars, the Cape team beating United at Athlone Stadium, leaving the match in Pietermaritzburg as the decider. United, with a better goal difference, needed a win by any margin, and Spurs a draw.

In the absence of Motsepe Foundation Championship (MFC) top scorer Ashley Cupido, who was controversially red-carded in Spurs’ 1-0 win last week against Casric, Spurs coach Shaun Bartlett had big Therlo Moosa leading his attack.

The Cape side had less experience in their ranks, and a first-division assembled squad that spent the season competing at a lower level than their opponents, but who possessed the hunger to go up.