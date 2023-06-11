'We made history': Emotional Man City players hail treble success

“We knew everyone was talking about the treble. The pressure was there, but this team is built to handle the pressure in the best possible way.”

Grealish, who joined City from Aston Villa for a British record £100m in 2021, has been one of City's standout performers this season and was overcome with emotion at the final whistle.

“This is what you work your whole life for. I'm just so happy,” Grealish said. “I was awful today but I don't care.

“I've just said to [Guardiola], 'I want to thank you because you've made this happen for me. You put so much faith in me, buying me for a lot of money.'

“Even last year when I was playing crap he stayed there with me and this year he's given me that platform. He's just a genius.”