Legendary Bafana Bafana coach Clive Barker dies

Legendary former Bafana Bafana coaching legend Clive Barker has died.

Barker coached the Bafana team won the 1996 Africa Cup of Nations on home soil.

He died in a hospital in Durban on Saturday morning aged 78, having battled illness for several years.

Barker’s death was conformed to TimesLIVE by the captain of the 1996 Bafana team, Neil Tovey.

“He has passed away,” Tovey said. “He was admitted to hospital two or three days ago. He died at 9.15am this morning.”

He said Barker’s passing is a tragic loss to South African football.

“You know Clive’s history. Every team he touched he turned to gold so it is a tragic time to lose a person of his stature — the only men’s coach to win a Nations Cup.”

