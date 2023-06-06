×

Soccer

Mammila is back coaching Chippa again

By SPORTS STAFF - 06 June 2023
Morgan Mammila is back for another stint as coach at Chippa United
Morgan Mammila is back for another stint as coach at Chippa United
Image: GALLO IMAGES/PHILIP MOLOKO

The Chippa United roundabout gathered even more momentum on Tuesday as the club announced the return of Morgan Mammila as head coach for the coming season.

This comes only three months after Mammila was shown the door by the Chilli Boys’ chair Siviwe Mpengesi at the end of February after a string of poor results.

A fed-up Mammila said the time he was retiring from coaching but will now make a comeback in the Bay for as long as he is allowed to by Mpengesi.

Mammila replaces Lehlohonolo Seema, who was the caretaker coach for four games at the end of last season and saved the side from relegation in the final match.

Morgan Mammila is back for another stint as coach at Chippa United
Morgan Mammila is back for another stint as coach at Chippa United
Image: GALLO IMAGES/PHILIP MOLOKO
