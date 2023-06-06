Mammila back for another go at Chippa United

The Chippa United roundabout gathered even more momentum on Tuesday as the club announced the return of Morgan Mammila as head coach for the coming season.
This is a mere three months after Mammila was shown the door by Chilli Boys’ chair Siviwe Mpengesi at the end of February after a string of poor results.
A fed-up Mammila said at the time he was retiring from coaching, but he will now make a comeback in the Bay for as long as he is allowed to by Mpengesi.
In a statement on Tuesday, Mpengesi said: “As we look to the future, we’re delighted to announce significant changes to our technical team for the 2023/2024 season.”
Then he contradicted his decision to fire Mammila in February.
“We’re thrilled to appoint Morgan Mammila as our new head coach.
“Mammila brings an abundance of experience and proven leadership to the role.”
Siyabulela Gwambi retains his spot in the technical team.
“We also confirm that Siyabulela Gwambi will maintain his post as the first assistant coach.
“His unwavering dedication to the club is highly valued, and we trust in his abilities to continue our forward momentum.”
Former Baroka COO Mammila first took over the reins as head coach at Chippa after the dismissal of Daine Klate in September 2022.
He registered five wins, five defeats and four draws.
Mpengesi was unhappy with those stats in February and it is difficult to understand what has changed since then.
Mammila was replaced by Kurt Lentjies, another former coach who also eventually made way for interim coach Gwambi until Lehlohonolo Seema was brought back again to see the side through the last four games of the season.
Seema helped the side maintain their top-flight status with a draw against Golden Arrows on the last day of the season, but his short contract was not renewed by the club.
Mpengesi, whose team is heading for a 10th season based in the Eastern Cape and sponsored by the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality, went on to say he expected a top-half finish this coming season.
“The pursuit of top-eight positions and cup victories will be entrusted to the capable hands of our new head coach,” he said.
“As long as we maintain our status in the PSL, we trust in our team’s ability to deliver exceptional football.
“Looking ahead, we promise an exciting transfer window with the signing of some notable players.
“We aim to strengthen our team and provide our supporters with thrilling matches to enjoy.”
He had another message for the people of the Eastern Cape.
“At the core of our objectives for the new season is maintaining our status.
“This is more than just a goal; it is a promise to the Eastern Cape.
“A promise that the club that binds football lovers of this region together will remain steadfast.
“Chippa United isn’t just a football club, it symbolises the pride and spirit of the Eastern Cape.”
HeraldLIVE
Mammila back for another go at Chippa United
Club chair Mpengesi gives head coach warm welcome just three months after firing him for poor performance
Image: MUZI NTOMBELA/BACKPAGEPIX
HeraldLIVE
