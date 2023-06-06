Mokwena also regularly speaks highly of Nyatama.
The Birds coach is grateful for the encouragement, and said Mokwena's positive input played a major role in his thoughts gravitating towards coaching post-playing.
“When we talk, he is someone who is happy for me for the coaching opportunity I have here at Swallows. He wants me to work hard and push the team to better things. I can safely say he planted the coaching seed and I am happy he saw that in me.”
Nyatama said though he admires his colleague, he is his own man and he doesn’t want to be called "Rulani Lite".
“No, no, no, I want to be my own man and internationally I am caught between Pep Guardiola of Manchester City and Roberto De Zerbi of Brighton & Hove Albion [as coaches to look up to].
“I watch a lot of football and there are a lot of coaches I follow but I can say, internationally, I admire Pep. Pep is someone who is always thinking about what to do next in a match situation and he plays a different ball game.”
How Rulani Mokwena inspired Swallows’ Musa Nyatama to become a coach
Sports reporter
Image: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix
The seed was planted by Rulani Mokwena about six years ago.
While working together at Orlando Pirates during the 2017-18 season, Mokwena was impressed by the maturity and football intelligence of his then skilful midfield schemer Musa Nyatama, and predicted he would be a future coach.
Despite Mokwena, assistant to Bucs head coach Milutin Sredojević at that time, being convinced in his opinion, Nyatama did not believe him.
Mokwena’s "prophecy" became reality last season when Nyatama was made Swallows caretaker coach and helped the team avoid relegation and qualify for the MTN8.
As he prepared for his first preseason as head coach, 38-year-old Nyatama described to TimesLIVE how Mokwena, who won the DStv Premiership in his first season as Mamelodi Sundowns' sole head coach in 2022-23, saw something in him half a decade ago.
Musa Nyatama on the responsibility of coaching Swallows and the influence of Rulani Mokwena on his careers.
“He said it during our time together at Orlando Pirates during the 20017-18 season that I was destined to become a coach,” said Nyatama, who had a nomadic career with clubs like Thanda Royal Zulu, Sundowns, Bloemfontein Celtic, Pirates and Swallows.
“But I didn’t take it into consideration and I didn’t know what he was seeing in me. I took what he said lightly, but he was making a prophecy and it has come true.”
As an inexperienced coach, Nyatama said he looks up to his Sundowns counterpart, who lost narrowly to Wydad Casablanca in the Champions League semifinals last month.
“I look up to Rulani Mokwena because he has made South African football interesting. He watches a lot of football. I admire his passion for the game and he has a special place in my heart because we have come a long way.”
Mokwena also regularly speaks highly of Nyatama.
The Birds coach is grateful for the encouragement, and said Mokwena's positive input played a major role in his thoughts gravitating towards coaching post-playing.
“When we talk, he is someone who is happy for me for the coaching opportunity I have here at Swallows. He wants me to work hard and push the team to better things. I can safely say he planted the coaching seed and I am happy he saw that in me.”
Nyatama said though he admires his colleague, he is his own man and he doesn’t want to be called "Rulani Lite".
“No, no, no, I want to be my own man and internationally I am caught between Pep Guardiola of Manchester City and Roberto De Zerbi of Brighton & Hove Albion [as coaches to look up to].
“I watch a lot of football and there are a lot of coaches I follow but I can say, internationally, I admire Pep. Pep is someone who is always thinking about what to do next in a match situation and he plays a different ball game.”
Nyatama and Mokwena have squared off as coaches before and will meet each other again in the first round of next season's MTN8. Nyatama said he would like to put one over his mentor.
“I would love to beat him in a competitive match, but that is not an obsession because Sundowns are a good side. We must go there with the right frame of mind and work hard and the result will take care of itself.
“Playing against the champions in the first match of the season is tricky but no-one knows who is coming with what and it’s going to be a difficult game for both teams.
“That match will give us an indication of where we are in terms of fitness, playing style and how new players will fit into our system.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Rugby
Sport
Rugby
Rugby
Sport