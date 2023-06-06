AmaZulu put ‘not for sale’ tag on Orlando Pirates target

AmaZulu have put a “not for sale” sign on Orlando Pirates’ reported target, Riaan Hanamub.

The Namibian left-back was one of Usuthu's outstanding players last season, but his performances were overshadowed by the team’s horrible run in the DStv Premiership, where they finished 12th.

Media reports have suggested Pirates are looking to bolster their defence and have identified Hanamub, 28, as a perfect candidate.

Pirates will be campaigning in four competitions — the DStv Premiership, MTN8, Nedbank Cup, new Carling Knockout Cup and Caf Champions League — next season and they will need to have depth in their squad.

AmaZulu president Sandile Zungu said while they are not considering selling Hanamub, Pirates have also not contacted them regarding his services.